Unsafe food causes 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths every year, young children most at risk: WHO

A new WHO report reveals the global impact of unsafe food, highlighting millions of illnesses and deaths each year, with young children facing the greatest risk.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 4, 2026 3:29 PM IST

Unsafe food (Image AI Generated)

Unsafe food is one of the biggest public health problems in the world, responsible for an estimated 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths annually, according to new estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO). Children have an increased risk of getting sick from contaminated food than other children and adults, a fact the report emphasizes, particularly young children.

Young children face the highest risk

WHO estimates show that children under the age of five are almost three times more likely to suffer from foodborne diseases. They are responsible for almost one-third of all the cases of food-borne illnesses, despite representing just one-third of the worlds' population. These illnesses include diarrhoea illnesses and many can be potentially life-threatening for young children.

The report also warns about the dangers of chemical contaminants in food. Lead, methylmercury and inorganic arsenic can come from natural and anthropogenic sources into the food chain. They can be especially deadly for children, causing long-term neurological and developmental issues which interfere with brain development.

Biological hazards cause most illnesses

In 2021, the most common food-borne illnesses caused by biological hazards, including bacteria, viruses and parasites, which caused approximately 860 million cases globally, according to the WHO. But chemical hazards were associated with a higher proportion of deaths. In fact, 73% of deaths due to food in the year were caused by chemical contamination! Heart disease, cancer, and other health problems were caused by the most harmful chemicals, namely, inorganic arsenic and lead.

Cleaning up unsafe food isn't just about health. Based on their findings, the study estimated that foodborne diseases lost an estimated US$310 billion in lost economic productivity and productivity due to absenteeism in 2021. If compared to cost of living adjustments between countries, the loss in economic terms increases to some US$647 billion.

WHO calls for stronger food safety measures

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General termed food safety as a problem that every family has to face on a daily basis. The new data will give countries a better understanding of the health and economic worldwide impacts of unsafe food, which then could guide governments to where and how they should direct their actions, he said.

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The impact of foodborne illness in the world is not uniform. WHO research revealed Africa and South-East Asia have the highest number of ill and deaths. These combine to include almost 3/4 of all food-borne illness and 60% of the deaths associated with contaminated food.

Steps needed to improve food safety

Given the health burden of foodborne diseases, WHO is advocating for more robust food safety policies. They involve both water quality and sanitation and hygiene issues, food handling and pasteurization, and health care provision. It also calls on governments to safeguard environments, industry and agriculture from chemical pollution.

The results have been released ahead of World Food Safety Day, on June 7, 2026, "From burden to solutions - safe food everywhere", setting the framework for the world-wide intensification of responses to make food safer for all.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or public health advice. For guidance on food safety, nutrition, or illness related to contaminated food, consult a qualified healthcare professional or local health authority.