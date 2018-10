According to experts, there is a huge public health risk hanging right there as important information on the efficacy of new drugs and treatments is not being published. This has been revealed by a recent study that highlighted that despite repeated warnings, around half of clinical trials are reported.

Researchers stated that evidence suggests that several clinical trials and decisions are made without going through the available data. According to them, such inadequate data may affect human lives.

It was found that people using heart drug lorcainide were more prone to die than those who did not have it. However, this finding was not published even after it was made available to the patients for a long time.

Dr Simon Kolstoe, a researcher at the University of Portsmouth and chairman of two ethics committees, reportedly told the committee: “Eight out of the 10 trials that were used by the company to show the drug was useful in preventing complications such as pneumonia had never actually been peer-reviewed or published.”

According to a recent media report, he added: “The governments were relying on a marketing spiel claiming successful trials of this drug, rather than being able to consider the actual evidence of the drug efficacy for themselves”.