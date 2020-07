If you visit Tripura now, you may be offered pineapple or lemon juice for free. This is not a welcome gesture but a new strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected 1,388 people in the state and killed one person. In order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Tripura government has decided to distribute Vitamin C- rich fruits and juices to people living in urban areas. This is to boost their immunity, which is crucial to fight the viral disease. Also Read - Overdosing on vitamins can cause severe toxicity and more

Quoting Tripura's Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, IANS reported that the state government will be spending Rs. 1 crore to implement the "Programme for boosting public immunity in the urban areas in COVID-19". The distribution process will begin from July 4 and continue for a month. The fruits, especially pineapples and lemons, would be distributed every Saturday at sub-divisional offices and local urban bodies.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet said that that the scheme will be closely monitored by the National Urban Livelihood Mission at the grassroots level. Deb, who also holds the health department portfolio, said that the fruits would be directly purchased from the farmers so that they could also get benefits.

The SHGs (Self-Help Groups) and urban local bodies including municipal corporations and municipal councils will be engaged in the distribution process.

Tripura is known for its pineapples. The state annually produces 1.30 lakh tonnes pineapples. It also exports the fruit to Dubai, Kuwait, Bangladesh and several other countries.

