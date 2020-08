A day before (on Saturday), Shah had attended an event organised to mark death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar TilakA day before (on Saturday), Shah had attended an event organised to mark death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Union home minster Amit Shah has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. As per a news agency report, he has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. Also Read - How to nurture friendships amidst social distancing

Shah also informed about his condition on social media platform Twitter. “On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive,” the home minister tweeted on Sunday. Also Read - Russia plans mass vaccination against COVID-19 in October, Johnson & Johnson kicks off human trials

“My health is fine, but on the advice of the doctors I am getting myself admitted into a hospital,” he added. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 16,95,988 as death toll reaches 36,511

Shah requested everyone who has come in contact with him over the last few days to isolate and get themselves tested.

A team of doctors, led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Medanta Hospital (in Gurugram) to see Union Home Minister Amit Shah COVID19 treatment, news agency ANI said in a tweet.

The minister had attended the last cabinet meeting, where social distancing was strictly followed along with wearing of masks, a report said citing officials.

Soon after the news broke, a host of political leaders wished tweeted wishing him a quick recovery.