Union Health Minister of India Launches The National Lists of Essential Medicines Today

Mansukh Madaviya Launches The National Lists of Essential Medicines (NLEM) Today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched NLEM 2022 with an aim to better the healthcare system of India.

Under the Honorable Prime Ministers Shri Narendra Modi's vision, the Union Health Ministry of India has taken a step to ensure affordable healthcare with reduced Out-of-Pocket-Expenditure (OOPE) for the people of India. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launches the National Lists of Essential Medicines 2022 (NLEM). The campaign is being conducted under the banner of 'Sabko Dawai, Sasti Dawai'. By taking this step, the Health Ministry aims to ensure efficacy, safety, quality, affordability and accessibility of medicines, said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare as he launched National Lists of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022, here today.

During the launch, the Union Health Minister also stated that essential medicines are the ones that are supposed to satisfy the priorities and needs of Indian health care and this is based on safety, efficacy, quality and cost of the treatment.

All About NLEM

NLEM has one primary purpose which is to promote rational use of medicines while considering the three most important aspects that is safety, cost and efficacy. This step also ensures the optimum utilization of healthcare budget and resources, health insurance, drug procurement policies, improving prescribing habits, medical education and training and also drafting pharmaceutical policies. Under NLEM, 384 drugs have been included in this list with addition of 34 drugs, while 26 from the previous list have been dropped. The medicines have been categorized into 27 therapeutic categories.

National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) plays an important role in ensuring accessibility of affordable quality medicines at all levels of healthcare. This will give boost to cost-effective, quality medicines and contribute towards reduction in Out of Pocket Expenditure on healthcare for the citizens. 384 drugs have been included in this list with addition of 34 drugs, while 26 from the previous list have been dropped. The medicines have been categorized into 27 therapeutic categories. Union Minister of State also stressed on enhancing awareness regarding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) which is emerging as a big challenge for our scientists and community and we need to create awareness in the society about AMR.

Click on the link below to access the National Lists of Essential Medicines 2022.

https://cdsco.gov.in/opencms/opencms/system/modules/CDSCO.WEB/elements/download_file_division.jsp?num_id=OTAxMQ==

You may like to read