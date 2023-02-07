Union Health Minister Inaugurates Integrative Health Centre At Safdarjung Hospital

According to the ministry, the wellness approach is the need of the hour

The approach aims at combining conventional medicines with traditional treatments in all medical colleges and hospitals of the country.

An integrative health centre was inaugurated at the Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday, jointly by the Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. The development is in line with an approach that aims to combine conventional medicines with traditional treatments in all medical colleges and hospitals of the country.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the ministries of AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare are committed to promoting the integrative approach".

The minister also informed that All India Institute of Ayurveda entered into an MoU with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (New Delhi) and in the coming days, the ministry is working on having a separate department for integrative medicine in all branches of AIIMS and also having arrangements for research.

TRENDING NOW

The director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Prof (Dr) Tanuja Manoj Nesari said, "The future of medicine lies in integration and multiple therapies such as Panchakarma, Yoga, Lifestyle and related infrastructure are available in Safdarjung hospital has benefitted as many as 6000 patients till now"

According to the ministry, the wellness approach is the need of the hour and the government has established 1,50,000 health and wellness centres across platforms that promote meditation, yoga, and other holistic activities.

What is integrative medicine?

Integrative medicine is a patient-focused, holistic medical practice that can be inclusive of many disciplines including alternative therapies along with conventional medicine. It includes therapies that can be objective and experience based. This school of thought acknowledges that medicine must be aimed at all three elements of existence that are mind, body and soul. They include broader aspects of health that are essential for a person's overall well-being.

You may like to read

As per reports, India has nearly eight lakh registered Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) practitioners whose services can be better utilised for delivering healthcare to the people of the country.

However, earlier Indian Medical Association (IMA) had shown resistance against the proposal for integration fearing that it could lead to 'quackery' and can give birth to more not sufficiently qualified medical staff.

RECOMMENDED STORIES