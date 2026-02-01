Union Budget 2026: What India’s Middle Class Expect From Health Budget 2026?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her ninth straight Budget on February 1.

Budget 2026 EXPECTATIONS: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2026 today in Lok Sabha.This will be the ninth consecutive budget that Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting in the Parliament. Ahead of the budget, industry leaders have highlighted the need of the hours that can boost the countr's healthcare system. Experts are looking forward to a strengthened policy support in healthcare, preventive wellness, and senior care. In this piece, we break down the top 7 expectations of the healthcare sector from the health budget 2026-27.

Budget 2026: What Does the Healthcare Sector Seek?

Here's what the healthcare sector is seeking from the Union Budget 2026-27:

An Increased Health Allocation

In this year's budget must focus on making a significant increase in public healthcare spending. This will help strengthen government hospitals, primary health centres, and rural healthcare infrastructure. - the places where India is lagging behind.

Increased Focus On Preventive Care

The next big move that the healthcare sector is expecting from this year's budget is a strong support for early screening of lifestyle diseases - a move that can help reduce long-term healthcare costs.

Ayushman Bharat Expansion

Higher coverage limits, inclusion of more treatments, and faster reimbursements under PM-JAY.

GST And Tax Relief

Another major lookout will hover around rationalisation of GST on medical services, devices, and essential consumables to ease costs for patients and providers.

Digital India And Atmanirbhar Healthcare

Stronger support for domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics.

What India's Middle Class Expect From Health Budget 2026?

Consumers expect relief in areas like home loans, health insurance, EVs, and domestic electronics, while imported luxury items and foreign cars could get costlier. Health insurance might become cheaper for taxpayers as experts suggested extending Section 80D-like benefits to the new tax regime. This might allow deductions between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 on health insurance premiums, reducing the financial burden of medical cover. A cut in duties on life-saving drugs and critical medical equipment could bring down treatment costs.

To end with, the healthcare sector expects the Union Budget 2026 to move beyond incremental changes and deliver a clear roadmap focused on prevention, affordability, innovation, and universal access.

