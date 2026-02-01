Union Budget 2026: FM Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Setting Up 3 New All India Institute of Ayurveda, NIPERs | Key Highlights

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: In a series of announcements for the education sector in the budget, the minister said the Centre will upgrade Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat.

Union Budget 2026: FM Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Setting Up 3 New All India Institute of Ayurveda, NIPERs | Key Highlights

Budget 2026 Health Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha Today. The FM minister proposed setting up three new All India Institute of Ayurveda in her budget speech. These institutions are aimed at boosting research, education, and healthcare capacity across the country.

In a series of announcements for the education sector in the budget, the minister said the Centre will upgrade Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.