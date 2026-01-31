Union Budget 2026: 7 Healthcare Reforms India Needs For Medical Tourism, Pharma Innovation, And Digital Health

Explore seven crucial healthcare reforms India needs in the Union Budget 2026 to boost medical tourism, drive pharma innovation, and accelerate digital health transformation nationwide.

Union Budget 2026: With India preparing for the Union Budget 2026 27, the healthcare sector is hoping for stronger support to improve access, quality, and affordability of care. Health experts believe this year's budget can shape how India handles rising diseases, medical costs, digital health, and manufacturing needs.

The government was also committed in the 2025 Union Budget by providing a budget of almost Rs 99,858 crore to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). This was aimed at broadening the medical training and accessibility to the care as well as reducing the cost of life-saving medicines by exemptions in the customs duty. The industry leaders are now hoping that Budget 2026 will take an extra step to create a future-research system.

7 Healthcare Reforms India Needs from Union Budget 2026

Here are the top 7 expectations of the healthcare industry from the Union Budget 2026:

1. Bigger Push for Medical Tourism and Heal in India

Due to low costs and quality care, India is quickly developing into a universal medical facility. The Ministry of Tourism estimates that in 2025 (up to April), 131,856 foreign tourists came to India to get medical treatment, which constitutes approximately 4.1 per cent of all the foreign tourists. Execution of this growth is desired by the leaders of the industry with proper financing.

Ishaan Dodhiwala, Co-founder, Medijourn Solutions Private Limited, explained that with international patients increasingly seeking affordable and outcome-driven healthcare, the Union Budget 2026-27 must respond to the growing demand for the 'Heal in India' initiative. They expect a dedicated budget allocation to promote the programme in priority markets such as Africa, the Middle East, SAARC countries, and other emerging regions."

He further stated that India should also have easier medical visas, aid in recognition to the hospitals and better health facilities in Tier II and Tier III cities so as to be a global healthcare centre.

2. Stronger Focus on Preventive Healthcare and NCDs

There is a rapid emergence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and problems with the lungs. NCDs are recognised by the World Health Organisation to be the cause of 62 per cent of deaths in Southeast Asia. Experts report that India does not need to concentrate on big hospitals only but also on prevention and early detection.

Saurav Kasera, Co-founder and CEO, CLIRNET and DocTube, told that the budget 2026 should prioritise early detection, chronic disease management, and community-level primary care to significantly reduce long-term costs and pressure on hospitals. He further said that future disease burden could be lowered through training healthcare workers, application of technology in frontline care and funding preventive care.

3. Boost for Pharmaceutical Innovation and R&D

India is reputed to be the pharmacy of the world, but analysts desire more innovation rather than volume production. India needs to move from volume-led incentives to innovation-led incentives. Enhanced tax credits for R&D, faster regulatory pathways, protection of intellectual property, and public-private research collaboration platforms would meaningfully accelerate new drug development. Budget 2026 is likely to support research, new meds, and Alabaster approvals so patients receive improved and safer therapies.

4. Support for Domestic Medical Manufacturing

India has also been concentrating on being self-sufficient, though there is continuous importation of many medical products. As an illustrative case, nitrile gloves are reliant on foreign suppliers, which results in pricing and quality problems.

K. Anindith Reddy, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Wadi Surgicals Private Limited, said that India's nitrile gloves sector, which largely depends on imports, needs stricter regulatory control of substandard products and stronger manufacturing incentives. He also requested an anti-dumping tax on low-cost imports and higher standards of quality via the BIS certification.

5. Financial Relief for Pandemic-Era Companies

A great number of medical manufacturing firms were initiated during COVID on the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and are experiencing financial strains. People seek concessions on repo rates and an extension of moratoriums for companies that started during COVID. Rationalisation of customs duties, correction of inverted duty structures, capital subsidies for machinery upgrades, and R&D grants will be key. These measures have the potential to enhance and develop Indian manufacturers and make them globalised.

6. Digital Health and Cybersecurity Funding

The sphere of healthcare is becoming more technologically focused, with electronic health records and AI diagnostics. With the growth of digital, however, there is a risk to the security of data. Surjeet Thakur, Founder and CEO, TrioTree Technologies, explained that India's healthcare ecosystem is rapidly transitioning to a digital-first model, where technology underpins patient care, clinical accuracy, and operational efficiency. This will be part of healthcare cybersecurity that he anticipates to be funded in Budget 2026, digital tools in Tier II and III cities, and low-cost technology for smaller hospitals.

7. Support for AI and Interoperable Health Systems

Professionals would also like to see further assistance from AI-based diagnostics and digital health services. Further reference to AI will advance diagnostics and interoperable health data platforms, which will contribute to the provision of equal and future-oriented health. This is because the patient records can be transferred safely between hospitals, thereby enhancing the speed and quality of treatment.

Union Budget 2026 will make a tremendous contribution to the healthcare future of India. Ranging from the increase of medical tourism and preventive care to the encouragement of manufacturing, digital health and innovation, the industry leaders are looking forward to more realistic changes capable of benefiting patients and providers alike.

When properly implemented, these expectations would assist India in developing a stronger, affordable and competitive healthcare system globally over the next few years.

