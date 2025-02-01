Budget 2026: What Were The highlights of Health Budget 2026?

However an expert says, "While these initiatives are praiseworthy, the budget could have adopted a more holistic strategy to tackle broader healthcare challenges."

The Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in the Parliament on Saturday. Among other budget-related announcements, she also highlighted the important aspects of the healthcare budget and the allocation of finance in different sectors of healthcare. A healthcare budget forms a very crucial part of the country's expenditure an growth and is also an important element in the Union Budget. The budget aims to plan the development, maintenance, and improvement of the healthcare sector and provide the system a boost. The healthcare budget covered various areas such as the healthcare infrastructure, medical research, preventive care, health insurance and public health programmes. Take a look at the key aspects of the healthcare budget and what is at stake for mental healthcare in 2025.

13 Key Points From Union Healthcare Budget 2025

Government has allocated 99,858.56 crore to develop, maintain and improve the country's healthcare system. 2,445 crore has been allocated for the pharmaceutical industry. Of the 99,858.56 crore, 95,957.87 crore is for the Department of Health and Family Welfare 3,900.69 crore has been earmarked for the Department of Health Research. 9,406 crore has been allocated for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). 4,200 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PMABHIM). 37,226.92 crore has been allocated to the National Health Mission (NHM). 79.6 crore has been allocated for the National Tele Mental Health Programme. 340.11 crore has been allocated for the National Digital Health Mission. 3,125.50 crore has been allocated for ICMR. 20,046.07 crore has been allocated for autonomous bodies. 5,200 crore has been allocated for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. 200 daycare cancer centres will be established by the government in 2025-26.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted saying,

"Our government has added almost 1.1 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate medical education seats in 10 years, an increase of 130%. In the next year, 10,000 additional seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals towards the goal of adding 75,000 seats in the next five years."

Here's what Dr. Himani Narula Khanna, a Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert and Co-founder of Continua Kids said about the healthcare budget 2025.

Union Budget: A Doctors Take On The 2025 Health Budget

The healthcare sector welcomes the Union Budget 2025, recognizing it as a people-friendly and pro-development initiative. It is reassuring to see the government's continued focus on ensuring access to high-quality, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare.

Beyond healthcare, the budget also prioritizes public education and infrastructure. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that under the BharatNet project, broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary health centers in rural areas. She emphasized that a "Viksit Bharat" will be defined by zero poverty, quality education, and accessible, high-quality healthcare.

Building on last year's initiatives, this budget also focuses on cancer care, with plans to establish Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals over the next three years 200 centers will be set up in FY 2025-26. Additionally, gig workers will now have access to healthcare under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), benefiting nearly 1 crore workers. The government also aims to promote medical tourism and the Heal in India initiative through private-sector partnerships, capacity building, and streamlined visa norms.

What's In Budget 2025 For Mental Healthcare?

The Finance Minister on Saturday announced that 79.6 crore has been allocated for the National Tele Mental Health Programme as part of the healthcare budget 2025. Dr. Himani Narula Khanna said,

"While these initiatives are praiseworthy, the budget could have adopted a more holistic strategy to tackle broader healthcare challenges. Mental health remains a pressing issue in India, and I had hoped for the introduction of specific programs dedicated to children's mental well-being. Ultimately, our children represent the future of our nation, and prioritizing their mental health is imperative."