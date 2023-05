live

Union Budget 2023: Mission To Eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia By 2047

Union Budget 2023: What Are The Key Takeaways For The Health Sector?

The Union Budget 2023 is scheduled to be presented before the Indian Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. Stay tuned to THS for the latest updates!

Union Budget 2023 Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. The Finance Minister called this year's Budget the "first Budget of Amrit Kaal and the blueprint for India @100". This will be the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. Stay tuned to TheHealthSite.com, as we bring you all the updates from the Budget speech and the reactions from the experts.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES