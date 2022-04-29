UNICEF, WHO Warn Of Worldwide Measles Outbreaks, Affecting Children

The agencies reported 21 large and disruptive measles outbreaks around the world in the last 12 months, as of April 2022.

Many children worldwide are at risk for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases as COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted routine immunization services, according to UNICEF and WHO. The agencies recently reported that measles cases increased by 79 per cent in the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Almost 17,338 measles cases were reported worldwide in January and February 2022, compared to 9,665 during the first two months of 2021, said a report published in the official website of UNICEF.

However, the agencies noted the figures are likely higher as the pandemic has disrupted surveillance systems globally, with potential underreporting.

The increase in measles cases is a worrying sign of a heightened risk for the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases and could trigger larger outbreaks, the agencies noted.

Risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks has increased because

Further, the report highlighted some of the factors that are increasing the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks. These include pandemic-related disruptions, increasing inequalities in access to vaccines, the diversion of resources from routine immunization, conflicts and crises in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Somalia and Afghanistan, lack of clean water and sanitation, and overcrowding.

In 2020, 23 million children missed out on basic childhood vaccines through routine health services, the highest number since 2009 and 3.7 million more than in 2019, the report said.

Most cases of measles are being reported in settings that have faced social and economic hardships due to COVID-19, conflict, or other crises, and have chronically weak health system infrastructure and insecurity, it added.

Countries with the largest measles outbreaks since the past year include Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Ethiopia.

According to the report, insufficient measles vaccine coverage is the major reason for outbreaks, wherever they occur.

'Measles is more than a dangerous and potentially deadly disease'

Measles is very contagious, and cases tend to increase quickly when vaccination levels decline, cautioned UNICEF.

The measles virus can have direct effect on the body, which can be lethal, but it can also weaken the immune system and make children more vulnerable to other infectious diseases like pneumonia and diarrhoea, for months after they have survived from the measles infection, the agency said.

Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, pointed out, "Measles is more than a dangerous and potentially deadly disease. It is also an early indication that there are gaps in our global immunization coverage, gaps vulnerable children cannot afford."

"It is encouraging that people in many communities are beginning to feel protected enough from COVID-19 to return to more social activities. But doing so in places where children are not receiving routine vaccination creates the perfect storm for the spread of a disease like measles," she said.

The UN agencies are concerned that outbreaks of measles could also forewarn outbreaks of other diseases that do not spread as rapidly.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted immunization services, health systems have been overwhelmed, and we are now seeing a resurgence of deadly diseases including measles. For many other diseases, the impact of these disruptions to immunization services will be felt for decades to come."

"Now is the moment to get essential immunization back on track and launch catch-up campaigns so that everybody can have access to these life-saving vaccines," he added.

