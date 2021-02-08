Actor Suriya tests postive for COVID-19, says he is undergoing treatment

Famous Tamil actor Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote: "I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and I am better now. Let us all realize that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe.

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

“Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side,” Suriya wrote.

Filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian, a close associate of the actor, gave a health update to the star’s fans in a Twitter post.

“Dear brothers and sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry,” he wrote.

The actor was recently seen in “Soorarai Pottru”, which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and backed by Suriya, the film was a biographical drama on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army officer, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.