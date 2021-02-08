Famous Tamil actor Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic. Taking to Twitter the actor wrote: I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and I am better now. Let us all realize that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. ’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு