Black fungus or mucormycosis cases are spreading across India in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though this had happened last year after the first wave of the pandemic, this time around the situation is more critical and spreading faster and infecting more people. In fact, more than 20,000 cases have been reported across India. Now, in the first evidence-based multi-centre study on mucormycosis (black fungus) in India, doctors from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said on Saturday that the major factors that may be behind the emergence of this health crisis are uncontrolled diabetes and improper use of steroid. But they were not able to study the role of the Covid-19 virus in causing immunity disturbance leading to mucormycosis.

The emergence of mucormycosis is not new during the second wave. This fungal infection had appeared even during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 and this was noted by doctors of many leading institutes of the country. All of them were also curious to know the reason behind the emergence of this infection. Hence, the MucoCovi study was conducted at 16 centres led by doctors at the PGIMER. The results of the study is published in the Emerging Infectious Disease Journal.

COVID-19 and emergence of mucormycosis

In the MucoCovi network study, 16 healthcare centres provided detailed information about proven mucormycosis cases with and without COVID-19 infection from September 1 to December 31, 2020. This is what they found.

Researchers saw that prevalence of COVID-19 associated mucormycosis was 0.27 per cent in patients managed in hospital wards and 1.6 per cent in patients managed in ICUs.

They also noticed that there was a 2.1-fold rise in mucormycosis cases during 2020 in India as compared to 2019. This suggests that the increase may be attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mortality of the mucormycosis is much higher than COVID-19 infection.

An early diagnosis and prompt management is the key to saving the patient.

Important observations made by experts

In the course of the study, researchers also noticed other things about this infection. One thing that stood out was the fact that data shows that a significant number of patients reported late to the hospital after the disease progression to the brain. Here are a few other observations.

On an average, COVID-19 associated mucormycosis diagnosis was made 18 days after Covid-19 infection.

The most common sites of infection were found to be nose with eye involvement (in 58 per cent cases).

This was followed by nose with eye and brain involvement (27 per cent) and then lung infection (nine per cent cases).

Besides, facial pain, nasal blockage and discharge; toothache and loosening of teeth were seen in a high number of cases for the first time.

Diabetes may predispose COVID-19 patients to mucormycosis

On comparing the cases of COVID-19 associated mucormycosis with mucormycosis without Covid-19 (i.e. non-CAM), experts saw that uncontrolled diabetes mellitus was the most common underlying disease in both groups. In patients with COVID-19 associated mucormycosis, newly detected diabetes mellitus was more frequent compared to non- COVID-19 associated mucormycosis cases (20.9 per cent versus 10 per cent). This suggests the direct role of Covid-19 in causing or worsening diabetes, which may predispose these patients to mucormycosis.

In fact, patients with diabetic ketoacidosis developed COVID-19 associated mucormycosis early i.e. in less than eight days of Covid-19. On the other hand, those patients who developed COVID-19 associated mucormycosis later had mostly received steroid treatment.

Steroid abuse is another cause of COVID-19 associated mucormycosis

Researchers also saw that inappropriate use of steroids (63.3 per cent), i.e., either in very high doses or use in patients who did not need it, was associated with development of late COVID-19 associated mucormycosis, i.e. more than eight day after Covid-19 diagnosis.

Some people more at risk

The overall death rate due to this fungal infection (both COVID-19 associated mucormycosis and non- COVID-19 associated mucormycosis) was 38.3 per cent at six weeks and 45.7 per cent after 12 weeks of illness. Experts also saw that patients less than 54 years of age, those with brain or lung involvement and those who had to undergo ICU admission had a higher risk for death.

