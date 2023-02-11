Unani Day 2023: Experts Gather At Vigyan Bhawan To Explore The Potential of Unani Medicine

an International Conference on Unani Medicine organized at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

The International Conference on Unani Medicine is observed in Delhi under the theme 'Unani Medicine for Public Health.'

As part of the Unani Day 2023 celebrations, the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, Ministry of Ayush, on Saturday organized an International Conference on Unani Medicine at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Ayush, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai attended the conference.

Every year, 11th February is observed as Unani Day. 'Unani Medicine for Public Health' This was the theme of the international conference this year.

Explaining the theme, the Ayush ministry writes, "Unani Medicine deals with the maintenance of health and prevention, alleviation, or cure of disease in accordance with the principles of humor and temperament. Public health is the science of protecting the safety and improving the health of communities through education, policy making, and research for disease and injury prevention."

International Conference on Unani Medicine

During the conference, policy makers and Ayush experts discussed the importance of Unani Medicine in combating non-communicable diseases, lifestyle-related and other chronic ailments. They also talked about encouraging public health professionals to collaborate, innovate and improving public health with Unani Medicine.

Unani Medicine helps maintain health as well as prevent various diseases and disorders. It is a holistic approach that focuses on well-being, improves mental health status, reduces lifestyle-oriented disorders and prevents community-based health ailments, the ministry said.

The potential of Unani Medicine

The government believes that Unani Medicine would help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal-3 of good health and wellbeing by reducing the burden of disease and the related morbidity and mortality.

Hence, the International Conference on Unani Medicine is focused on exploring the potential of this traditional system of healing, particularly in emerging infectious diseases, chronic lifestyle diseases, mental disorders, women's health issues, etc.

During the scientific sessions, experts and luminaries from the field of public health sciences discussed and shared their ground-breaking ideas on public health issues and the role Unani Medicine can play in combating these issues and challenges.

Sonowal, who attended the event as the Chief Guest, underlined the government's commitment to bolster traditional medicinal practices in the country as the Union Budget hikes allocation to the Ayush ministry by 20 per cent compared to last year.

He said, "Ministry of Ayush is promoting Unani Medicine in the national public healthcare system through regulation of research and integration of quality products, practices and practitioners into the health system. We are paying special attention to the development of indigenous systems of medicine in India."

The dignitaries paid tributes to Hakim Ajmal Khan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Unani Day on 11 February every year.

A mobile app developed by CCURM on 'Common Remedies in Unani Medicine was also launched on the occasion.