UK Woman Suffers Six Cardiac Arrests, Got Hands And Legs Amputated: How A Dog Lick Turned Into Sepsis And Triggered Life-Threatening Symptoms

In a tragic turn of events, a UK woman lost four limbs and suffered four cardiac arrest after she encounter a not very unusual incidents - her pet dog had licked her hands.

Yes, you read that right! A 52-year-old woman from the United Kingdom had both her hands and legs amputated after developing severe sepsis.

According to the reports, the infection was so severe that doctors diagnosed her with a widespread of the virus in her body. Reports showed that the sepsis virus has rntered her bloodstream through a small cut licked by her pet dog.

UK Woman Lost Four Limbs After Sepsis Infection From Dog Lick

For Manjit Sangha, it was just another day. Tired from work, she turned to her pet dog to release the day's stress. However, within a few hours, she fell unconscious, her lips turned purple and hands icy, and she experienced difficulty in breathing. The 56-year-old was immediately wheeled into a hospital where her heart stopped six times while in intensive care.

By the next morning, she was unconscious, lying on the ICU bed with purple lips and cold hands and feet.

The Rare Virus Attack

In a report, the doctor's treating the woman stated that her condition deteriorated consistently. No surgeries, no medications could help prevent the sepsis from spreading in her body. In a statement, the family wrote: Sangha was rushed to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, where she was admitted to intensive care. They further stated that during her 32-week hospital stay, she suffered six cardiac arrests. This was when doctors figured out the severity of the virus infection in her body.

"Doctors performed multiple surgeries, including amputating both legs below the knee and both hands, to stop the infection from spreading further. Her spleen was also removed as part of the life-saving procedures," said family sources.

Sepsis Explained: Capnocytophaga Canimorsus Responsible For Infection

In the report doctors mentioned that the UK woman was infected with one of the most notorious capnocytophaga canimorsus. What exactly is it? The bacterium responsible for the severe sepsis infection was Capnocytophaga canimorsus. Even though it is considered safe and harmless for dogs, experts say that it can be fatal to humans if it enters the bloodstream.

How Does It Enter Human Body?

These type of bacterial infections are usually rare, but they are highly lethal. Studies have shown that these bacteria enters the human bloodstream though broken skin and can pose a severe post-infection risk.

What Is Sepsis: What Makes It So Dangerous?

Taking cognizance of the UK woman's case it is important that we understand this bacterial infection and know what makes it so deadly.

According to The World Health Organization (WHO), sepsis is a life-threatening condition where the body's immune response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs, leading to organ failure. In its progressive stages, the infection can cause septic shock, leading to a sudden drop in blood pressure and even multi-organ failure.

Common sources of sepsis include pneumonia, urinary tract infections, abdominal infections, bloodstream infections, and infected wounds or burns.

What Are The Symptoms of Sepsis?

Some of the most dangerous signs linked with sepsis include: A high fever or low body temperature, rapid heart rate, rapid breathing, severe confusion, clammy/sweaty skin, and extreme pain or weakness. It can quickly lead to organ failure.

Treatment options available: As per the WHO, sepsis requires immediate intervention, often with IV antibiotics for 7 10 days.

