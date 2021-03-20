As with other viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is also constantly changing through mutation. Numerous new variants of the novel coronavirus have been identified in different parts of the world. Particularly, three variants of COVID-19 are creating concern. These are the variants which were first discovered in the UK (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1). As many as 400 cases of these new COVID-19 strains have been detected in India so far, the Ministry of Health said this week. The UK variant has been reported in at least 94 countries. In India, it was first reported on December 29 last year in six passengers who had returned from the UK. According to America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, this highly contagious coronavirus variant likely accounts for up to 30 per cent of the confirmed cases in the US as well. The variant has been detected in 50 jurisdictions in the US and the numbers are likely growing, Fauci said during a White House briefing on the pandemic on Friday. Also Read - New French coronavirus variant can hide from COVID-19 nasal-swab tests

Currently, the COVID-19 cases are plateauing at around 53,000 per day in the US, said Fauci, who also cautioned that the B.1.1.7 variant is 50 per cent more transmissible than the original virus strain and likely to cause more severe disease.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have so far confirmed 5,795 infection cases of coronavirus variants across the US. Meanwhile, experts and public health officials around the world are worried that the new variants could become more resistant to antibody treatments and vaccines. Expressing the same concern, Fauci urged Americans to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible to avoid variants spread.

COVID-19 variant cases in India

Several states of India are seeing a worrying spike of fresh coronavirus infections amid the nationwide vaccination campaign. What is more worrying is that the three new variants of Covid-19 have also reached India. The Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed 400 cases of the UK, South African and Brazilian strains of the coronavirus. Of these, 158 cases were reported in the last two weeks, it said.

Not just these three mutated Covid-19 variants are likely more contagious or easier to catch, but they also have the potential to re-infect persons who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, said Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, citing findings by World Health Organization. However, no case of re-infection by mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported from India so far, Choubey told Rajya Sabha recently.

Earlier this week, Delhi reported its first case of South Africa variant. The patient, a 33-year-old man from Kerala, was admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital in the city after his RT-PCR test came positive at the airport. He had returned from South Africa. Doctors at the hospital told media persons that he is asymptomatic and does not need any medical care, but he is kept in isolation to ensure that the infection does not spread to others.