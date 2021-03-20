As with other viruses the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is also constantly changing through mutation. Numerous new variants of the novel coronavirus have been identified in different parts of the world. Particularly three variants of COVID-19 are creating concern. These are the variants which were first discovered in the UK (B.1.1.7) South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1). As many as 400 cases of these new COVID-19 strains have been detected in India so far the Ministry of Health said this week. The UK variant has been reported in at least 94 countries. In India it was first reported on December