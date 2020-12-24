A 47-year old woman who disappeared from Delhi airport after testing positive for coronavirus upon her return from the UK has been found in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh woman along with her 22-old son arrived in Delhi this week and tested COVID-positive. They were tracked and admitted to the district hospital in Andhra’s East Godavari. The sample of the COVID-positive woman is being tested to ascertain if she is carrying the new mutated strain. The state health officials found the woman along with her son at the Rajahmundry railway station. The duo was traced after information about their train