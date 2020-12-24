A 47-year old woman, who disappeared from Delhi airport after testing positive for coronavirus upon her return from the UK, has been found in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh woman, along with her 22-old son, arrived in Delhi this week and tested COVID-positive. They were tracked and admitted to the district hospital in Andhra's East Godavari. The sample of the COVID-positive woman is being tested to ascertain if she is carrying the new mutated strain.

The state health officials found the woman along with her son at the Rajahmundry railway station. The duo was traced after information about their train travel was shared with district authorities from Delhi.

The woman returned from the UK, where a new coronavirus strain was detected. A new variant of the deadly virus was recently found in the UK, which forced many countered to halt flight to and from the United Kingdom.

This growth rate of the virus is estimated to be 71 per cent higher than other variants of the virus. It is also said to be more infectious than other variants found so far.

The Rapid Growth Of The New Virus

If the reports are to be believed, the new variant was first spotted in late September and now accounts for 20 per cent of the cases found in Norfolk, Essex and Suffolk.

However, the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus has been alarming and led to a wave of fear across the globe. While scientists are calling it a normal part of the coronavirus mutation and viruses mutate all the time.

The only difference is that the new variant identified in the UK is that a large number of mutations have been found, which is unusual.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement on Wednesday that another new coronavirus variant which seems to have undergone future mutation and is more transmissible has been detected in the UK.

He added that the two cases of the new variant of COVID-19 in the UK are both contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa.

(with inputs from IANS)