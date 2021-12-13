UK Reports Its First Omicron Death Amid A Rapid Surge In COVID Cases

Amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK, the country has reported its first death due to Omicron. What does this mean for India?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the first death due to the Omicron variant of COVID. The sad news comes after Johnson expanded Britain's booster programme for all aged 30 and above. The confirmation comes amid indications that the new type of concern is generating mild disease when compared to the Delta strain, which is currently the most prevalent worldwide.

"Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron. So, I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So, the best thing we can do is all get our boosters," Johnson said

Omicron Spreading Like Wildfire In The UK

Britain is one of the worst-hit countries with cases doubling every other day. It now accounts for roughly 40% of coronavirus cases in London, with the number expected to grow to over 50% within a day. "The risk is plainly there, we can see Omicron spiking now in London and some other parts of the country," Johnson said.

On Sunday, the UK government raised the national COVID Alert Level due to high levels and increased rates of transmission. UK PM said in a broadcast that emergency measures were needed to prevent hospitals from becoming overburdened in the coming week. After the government moved the deadline ahead by one month, all people will be able to obtain a third dose of Covid vaccine by the end of December.

How Is The Situation In India?

Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron, after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on December 1, revealed the presence of the new variant of the novel coronavirus. With two new Omicron cases in Maharashtra, the nationwide tally stands at 40.

Talking to The Health Site in an exclusive interview, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal said that a new variant does not always imply that things will be worse, but they will undoubtedly be more unclear. The pandemic hasn't gone away. COVID-19 poses a high global risk, given the recent outbreaks in other parts of the world and the emergence of new variants.

(with inputs from agencies)