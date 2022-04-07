UK On High Alert After 1 Out of Every 16 Tested Positive for BA.2 Omicron Variant

"COVID-19 pandemic is not over, it might stay with us forever"-- This warning by the experts around the world is probably coming true in the form of a picture as several countries are back to fighting the deadly virus infection post a long pause. The highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 has undergone further mutations to form a new variant - the stealth omicron or the BA.2. With the characteristic of spreading faster than all the other strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19, this is the current dominant strain, wreaking havoc globally.

In a recent report, health officials have stated that England climbed to a new record high with one in 16 or 6.37 per cent testing positive for COVID-19 last month -- more than double the one in 35 reported in February. Talking about the analysis of COVID spread in the country, the experts said that they found that infections were doubling every 30 days with an estimated reproduction number, or the rate at which infections multiply, above the cut-off mark of one at 1.07.

They further added that most of these positive samples were the Omicron BA.2 "stealth variant". The name stealth omicron was given to the variant due to the absence of certain genetic changes that can distinguish this variant easily from others. Talking about what people should be doing right now to contain the spread of the virus, Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT programme from Imperial's School of Public Health said, "Although restrictions have ended, I would urge people to still behave cautiously to help protect others who might be vulnerable, and avoid contact with other people if you have symptoms. This will help to slow the spread of the virus and lessen its impact on the NHS and our lives more broadly as we enter this next phase of the epidemic."

BA.2 Omicron Is The Current Global Threat

Just at the time when the world was getting back to normalcy, a new variant, possibly the most transmissible one, started spreading across the countries. Experts believe that the variant has more mutations in its spike protein, making it earlier to infect the fully immunised individuals. The BA.2 Omicron variant can also easily evade the COVID tests, which makes it even more challenging for the healthcare workers to track the infection and lessen the severity.

Meanwhile, another highly virulent variant XE was found circulating in the UK. Health officials have stated that the XE variant is 10 times more transmissible than the other variants.

