Just like other viruses, the novel coronavirus has been mutating with some variants putting the world on alert. Some scientists have also raised concerns that the emerging new variants could jeopardise the effectiveness of currently used COVID-19 vaccines.

While the United Kingdom (UK) is trying hard to control the spread of a variant called B.1.1.7, scientists have found some worrying new genetic changes in the variant. Specially they have identified a mutation, called E484K, which has already been found in the South Africa and Brazil variants, as reported by IANS.

There is a possibility that this change may reduce vaccine efficacy, but the current ones in use should be still able to prevent it, said the scientists.

Out of 214,159 samples tested, only 11 were found with the E484K mutation. According to some researchers, this mutation may help the coronavirus to escape parts of the immune system called antibodies.

Based on their trial results, Moderna, Novavax and Janssen have claimed that their vaccines may be effective against variants with this mutation. A research paper carried by bioRxiv also claimed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can effectively neutralize UK variant of SARS-CoV-2.

UK Covid-19 variant more contagious and deadly

This coronavirus variant was first discovered in southeast England in the fall of 2020. Scientists studying the variant initially found 17 mutations, eight of which were present in the spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) mediating the attachment of the virus to the ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells. Not only this variant is considered more infectious, but emerging evidence suggest that it may be deadly as well compared to other variant viruses.

“We have now learned that, in addition to spreading more quickly, the new variant of the virus may also be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted in January.

Another Covid-19 variant called B.1.351 was detected in South Africa in early October 2020. It shares some common mutations with the UK Covid-19 variant. While preliminary studies suggest increased transmissibility, there is no clear evidence that B.1.351 is causing more severe outcomes.

In early January, a variant called P.1 was found in travellers from Brazil during routine screening at an airport in Japan. According to scientists, this variant has a set of additional mutations that appears to affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies.