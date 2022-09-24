live

Uganda’s Ebola Tally Rise To 11, India Logs 4,912 New COVID-19 Cases In The Last 24 Hours

India continues to witness a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. The country's daily positivity rate has dropped to 1.62 percent.

With four more Ebola cases registered in the last 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases in Uganda has gone up to 11, the country' Health Ministry said on Friday. In its statement, the Ugandan Health Ministry also three more deaths due to the virus. So far, 11 deaths have been reported in Uganda, including confirmed and suspected cases. Only three deaths occurred at health facilities, other (8) deaths were reported from the community.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. The country recorded 4,912 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. The country's daily positivity rate has dropped to 1.62 percent and its active caseload currently stands at 44,436.

