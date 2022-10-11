live

Uganda Confirms 17 Ebola Deaths, India Reports 1,957 New COVID-19 Cases

A total of 48 confirmed Ebola cases, including nine health workers, have been identified in Uganda.

It was on September 20, 2022, when Uganda announced the Ebola outbreak in the country. So far, the country has reported 17 Ebola deaths, with seven deaths recorded in just two days, as confirmed by its Health Ministry.

As of October 9, a total of 48 confirmed Ebola cases, including nine health workers, have been identified in the country, Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said on Monday.

The first Ebola case was reported in Uganda on September 20 after a 24-year-old man tested positive for the virus. The source of the outbreak is not known yet, investigation is still underway.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,957 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday morning. Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 27,374. The weekly Positivity Rate and the Daily Positivity rate in the country are recorded to be 1.21 per cent and 0.71 per cent respectively. Till Tuesday morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 2,19,04,76,220.

