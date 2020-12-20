Coronavirus interact with the cells lining the blood vessels in the brain, mostly in the regions with higher levels of ACE2.

Several studies have highlighted an association between COVID-19 and stroke. For example, a Rapid Review published in The Lancet Neurology, suggested that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) might be more likely to cause thrombotic vascular events, including stroke, than other coronavirus and seasonal infectious diseases. Now, a new study led by University of California-Los Angeles Health Sciences (UCLA) has explained how COVID-19 virus increases the risk of stroke in infected patients.

The UCLA researchers used a 3D-printed silicone model of blood vessels in the brain to mimic the same forces that would act on real blood vessels during a COVID-19 infection. They found that as the forces generated by blood pushing through an artery that is abnormally narrowed, a condition called intracranial atherosclerosis, act on the cells lining the artery, the production of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2 increases. ACE2 is a molecule which the coronavirus uses to enter cells on the surface of blood vessels.

While earlier research had indicated that the coronavirus binds to endothelial cells in other organs, it was not known whether it happens in the brain too. Using the new model, researchers were able to find that the viral particles did indeed interact with the cells lining the blood vessels in the brain, mostly in the regions with higher levels of ACE2.

This finding could explain the increased incidence of strokes seen in COVID-19 infections, said Dr Jason Hinman, an assistant professor of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the study’s senior author.

Patients with higher stroke risk may be identified

In another discovery, the UCLA found that a specific set of immune-response genes found in brain blood vessel cells were activated after the coronavirus infection. These genes are only found in brain blood vessel cells, and not in endothelial cells from other organs of the body.

This unique brain endothelial response to the virus may be helpful in identifying patients who have a higher risk for stroke, the researchers said in their paper published (PDF) in Stroke.

For confirming the results of the current study, the ULCA researchers intend to conduct follow-up studies using a live coronavirus in the 3D-printed blood vessel model.

COVID-19 is an additional risk factor for stroke

COVID-19 increases the risk of stroke by 5.9 per cent regardless of age, said Dr N K Venkataramana, Founder Chairman BRAINS Hospitals & Chief Neurosurgeon – BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bangalore. Speaking to TheHealthSite, Venkataramana opined that COVID 19 needs to be recognized as an additional risk factor for stroke and treated aggressively to reduce death as well as disability.

He explained that the predilection of COVID-19 virus to the endothelium of blood vessels due to the presence of ACE 2 enzyme along with the hypercoagulable state caused by COVID-19 is responsible for the stroke. The increased coagulation of blood induces development of blood clots within the blood vessels. This may interrupt the blood supply to the brain and lead to stroke.

Venkataramana warned that coronavirus can also cause a brain haemorrhage, a form of stroke that causes bleeding in or around the brain, in a small percentage of patients.

Therefore, he suggested early diagnosis and intensive treatment for both COVID-19 as well as stroke along with the correction of coagulation abnormalities.