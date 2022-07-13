Typhoid Cases On The Rise In Telangana: Health Officials Blame ‘Pani Puri’

Cases of typhoid are constantly increasing in Telangana with more than 2000 cases reported in July. Health officials are blaming pain puri for the rise in these cases.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Telangana also witnessed a rise in typhoid cases. So far, Telangana has reported 2,752 cases between June 1 and July 11. Apart from this, the state is also seeing an upward trend in seasonal diseases including dengue, acute diarrheal and common flu. As cases of these diseases rise, government has been advised to avoid eating street food, especially panipuri, which is believed to be driving the surge in typhoid cases.

Pani Puri Blamed For Increase In Typhoid Cases

Telangana's top health official has attributed the high number of typhoid cases being reported in the state to "pani puri." Dr G Srinivasa Rao, director of public health referred to typhoid as "Pani puri disease." He further asked people to stay away from street food and other fast foods, especially during monsoon. He further urged the vendors to pay special attention to hygiene and clean water.

Some of the causes that are increasing the incidences of seasonal illnesses like malaria, acute diarrheal disorder (ADDs), and viral fever as contaminated water and mosquitoes. So far, the state has registered more than 6,000 cases of diarrheal disease. A total of 1,184 cases of dengue have also been reported in the state, with Hyderabad reporting the greatest number of dengue cases.

Water Contaminated Diseases Are Increasing In India

Monsoon covered just a week ago and it has led to an increase in water-contaminated diseases. Apart from Karnataka, cases of water-contaminated diseases are increasing at a rapid rate. After one fatality and more than 60 hospital admissions in June in Karnataka's Raichur district, 40 additional people were ill this week in Vijayapura with complaints of diarrhoea, vomiting, stomachache, and other diseases.

Disease outbreaks continue to be common despite official efforts to monitor and provide clean water, like in Lucknow, where tainted water claimed a child's life and admitted at least 90 others in Fatehpur on Monday, July 4.

