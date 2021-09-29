Type 2 Diabetes Ups COVID-19 Mortality: Patients Likely To Die With 7 Days of Hospitalisation

Type 2 Diabetes Ups COVID-19 Mortality: Patients Likely To Die With 7 Days of Hospitalisation

In the study, researchers have stated that people who are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes were 2.5 times as likely to die within seven days of admission as those with other types of diabetes. Read to know why.

It's been more than a year now that the deadly coronavirus has taken the whole world in its grip. The virus which was first detected in China's Wuhan city attacks the respiratory organs of the body. The infection has no specific risk age group and can infect anyone who comes in contact with the virus. However, experts have revealed that people with diabetes are at higher risk of catching the virus and also, they are more likely to become severely ill.

People With Type-2 Diabetes Are At Higher Risk of Dying

In the recent research which was presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), results have shown that certain characteristics (also known as co-morbidities) can put some people with diabetes at higher risk of serious illness and death than others.

In the study, researchers have stated that people who are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes were 2.5 times as likely to die within seven days of admission as those with other types of diabetes. Talking about the reason behind this, the researchers said, "This may be because Type 2 diabetes usually occurs in older people and can be accompanied by other long-standing health conditions, putting them at higher risk of poorer outcomes."

Patients With Insulin Infusions Are More At Risk

The study also highlighted that those diabetic patients who had insulin infusions are half as likely to die as those who didn't need IV insulin. The study shows that better blood sugar control can improve the poor outcomes of COVID-19 in patients with severe symptoms of the infection. The recent study involved 1,004 COVID patients with an average age of 74.1. About 7.5% of these patients were admitted to ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and 24% died within seven days of admission to the hospital.

Chronic Kidney Disease Can Also Up The Death Risk

Not just those who are diabetics, patients suffering from chronic kidney disease are also at risk of experiencing severe outcomes of the infection. "Patients of chronic kidney disorder who are in the age group of under-70 have 2.74 times higher risk of suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19 than those without," one researcher quoted as saying.

"According to several studies, patients with diabetic kidney disease have a chronic pro-inflammatory state and immune dysregulation, making it difficult to 'fight off' the virus compared to someone who has a properly working immune system," said Llanera, who has recently moved to Imperial College London.

You may like to read

He further noted "ACE2 receptors are up-regulated in the kidneys of patients with diabetic kidney disease. These are molecules that facilitate the entry of SARS-COV-2 into the cells. This may lead to direct attack of the kidneys by the virus, possibly leading to worse overall outcomes."

(With inputs from IANS)