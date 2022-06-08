Type-1 Diabetes Rise By 150%: ICMR Releases New Guidelines

- Health A-Z
Diabetes is a long-term illness that affects the way your body converts food into energy. The majority of the food you eat is converted to sugar (also known as glucose) and absorbed into your bloodstream. When your blood sugar levels rise, your pancreas is prompted to release insulin. Insulin is a key that allows blood sugar to enter your body's cells and be used as energy. There are two types of diabetes prominent in people, including type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.
As per recent reports, India has been witnessing a sharp rise in the cases of type 1 diabetes. Here's what you need to know.
As per recent reports, India has witnessed a 150 per cent rise in the number of people with diabetes. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed Tuesday that India has the world's second-largest population of adult diabetics, as it released updated Type 1 Diabetes care recommendations. The rising prevalence of pre-diabetes portends a rise in diabetes in the near future, according to the medical body's research.
Here are the ICMR guidelines on Type 1 Diabetes you should know about:
Salt intake for children aged one to three years should be lowered to 2.5 grammes per day, 3 grammes per day for children aged four to eight years, 3.8 grammes per day for children and adolescents aged nine years and up, and 6 grammes per day for adults.
