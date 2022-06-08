Type-1 Diabetes Rise By 150%: ICMR Releases New Guidelines

Cases of type-1 diabetes have increased by 150 per cent in the past three decades. Here's what ICMR guidelines say people with diabetes should do.

Diabetes is a long-term illness that affects the way your body converts food into energy. The majority of the food you eat is converted to sugar (also known as glucose) and absorbed into your bloodstream. When your blood sugar levels rise, your pancreas is prompted to release insulin. Insulin is a key that allows blood sugar to enter your body's cells and be used as energy. There are two types of diabetes prominent in people, including type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

As per recent reports, India has been witnessing a sharp rise in the cases of type 1 diabetes. Here's what you need to know.

ICMR Issues Guidelines On Type 1 Diabetes Surge In India

As per recent reports, India has witnessed a 150 per cent rise in the number of people with diabetes. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed Tuesday that India has the world's second-largest population of adult diabetics, as it released updated Type 1 Diabetes care recommendations. The rising prevalence of pre-diabetes portends a rise in diabetes in the near future, according to the medical body's research.

Here are the ICMR guidelines on Type 1 Diabetes you should know about:

As per the new guidelines, carbohydrate consumption should be 50-55 per cent of total calories. Fats should make up to 30 per cent of the total calories ingested daily. Protein should make up 15-20 per cent of total calorie consumption. Children between the ages of 1 and 3 should not consume more than 2.5 grams of salt per day, children ages 4-8 should limit it to 3 gm and adolescents aged 9 years and up should include 6 gm per day Salt intake for children aged one to three years should be lowered to 2.5 grammes per day, 3 grammes per day for children aged four to eight years, 3.8 grammes per day for children and adolescents aged nine years and up, and 6 grammes per day for adults. You may like to read People with Type 1 diabetes are encouraged to engage in regular physical activity. Extra physical activity, on the other hand, may demand insulin adjustments from time to time. According to the ICMR, lifestyle management (LSM) is critical for controlling Type 1 diabetes and knowing the impact of nutrition and physical exercise on glycemia is critical for disease management. Type 1 diabetics have a higher risk of morbidity and mortality from cardiovascular disease than the general population. This includes coronary artery disease, stroke, and peripheral arterial disease. Type 1 diabetic patients experience cardiovascular events earlier than the general population. Insulin is required for all children and adults with Type 1 diabetes as soon as they are diagnosed and for the rest of their lives.