Tylor Chase Health Latest Update: Former Nickelodeon Child Star Set to Enter Rehab - What We Know About His Well-Being

Tylor Chase Health Latest Update: The former Nickelodeon is all set to enter rehab after 72-hours hospital hold.

Tylor Chase Health Latest Update: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase is all set to enter rehab after undergoing intense treatment (72-hour hospital hold).

This comes days after videos of Tylor roaming on the streets went viral on social media - leaving his fans worried about his health. After the videos surfaced, Lee tried to help Chase by getting him a motel room for safety. However, shortly after, Lee shared in a heartbreaking update that the motel called him just hours after Chase checked him. The room was trashed and the door was left open. Despite his rescue attempt, Chase was back on the streets.

"Happy holidays, everyone," Lee said in a video. "I hope you're somewhere nice and warm with your families. Unfortunately, Tylor Chase is not, and this is the case for millions of other Americans. Just that night, I received a call from management. They're upset. The door is left open. Why is there a microwave in the tub? The refrigerator is turned over. I just feel so devastated."

So, what exactly happened to the Nickelodeon star? Let's delve into the reports and understand his mental health situation that might have gone unchecked.

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase To Enter Rehab? What We Know In a recent interview, Jacob Harris, the owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, revealed - "I was finally get hold of a crisis centre that would come out and do a same-day evaluation. They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for a 72-hour treatment. He's is in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help."

What Happened To Tylor Chase? Reports Suggest Mental Health Struggle

In his statement, Harris added that Tylor is currently undergoing treatment for his deteriorating mental health issues.

"Tylor has been taken to a facility by a mental health crisis team. He is under the care of Riverside County officials. The public outpouring of support came at a very crucial time. He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilise," Harris said.

He further added, "From the bottom of my heart, we are truly grateful for the tips and additional aid everyone has offered, but now is a time to respect Tylor's privacy. He has all the resources necessary and we should pray that he's able to recover."

What Happens In A Rehab: What Awaits Tylor Chase?

When someone enters rehab, the process usually begins with a medical and psychological evaluation to understand their physical health, mental health needs, and substance-use history. This is often followed by detox, if necessary, where doctors monitor withdrawal symptoms to keep the patient safe and stable. After that, rehab typically involves a structured daily routine that includes individual therapy, group counselling, mental health treatment, and education about addiction and coping skills.

What will happen to Tylor Chase? For someone like Tylor Chase, this may also include treatment for underlying mental health conditions, medication management, and support from licensed psychiatrists and therapists. Rehab programs focus on helping patients build healthier habits, understand triggers, and develop tools to prevent relapse, while also offering emotional support and a controlled environment away from outside stressors. The overall goal is stabilization, recovery, and preparing the individual for a safer, more independent life after treatment.

