To avoid contracting and preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection, health authorities around the world have been advising people to wear mask, wash hands frequently and maintain physical distance with others. According to health experts getting the COVID-19 vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of all SARS-CoV-2 infections and severity of the disease, if you get infected. Researchers have also found use of povidone-iodine throat spray and hydroxychloroquine, an oral drug used to treat malaria and arthritis, effective in lowering the chances of coronavirus infection. The two easily available drugs can protect the throat, the key entry for viruses, researchers from the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore wrote in a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

For the study, the NUH-led research team analysed data of more than 3,000 migrant workers from India, Bangladesh, China and Myanmar living in Tuas South dormitory. As per their study results, among those who used throat spray thrice a day, only 46 per cent contracted COVID-19, compared to 49 per cent among those who took hydroxychloroquine and 70 per cent who took vitamin C.

Should you consider using these drugs?

The researchers noted that prophylactic, or preventive therapy with either oral hydroxychloroquine or povidone-iodine throat spray may help in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infection among quarantined individuals living in a closed and high exposure setting, with minimal side effects. But they cautioned that these drugs are not meant to be used for Covid-19 prevention in the general community in lower-risk settings.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, researchers around the world have been studying the effects of various drugs used for other diseases in COVID-19 patients. Hydroxychloroquine is one of the drugs touted as having potential for treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Some studies have, however, concluded that Hydroxychloroquine does not reduce deaths from COVID-19, and the need for mechanical ventilation. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had also revoked their emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19, claiming the health risks outweigh the potential benefits. It noted that the drug carries substantial health risks, including serious heart rhythm problems, anemia and low blood sugar. Citing the adverse side effects associated with taking hydroxychloroquine, the World Health Organization (WHO) also strongly advises against the use of the drug to prevent COVID-19.

