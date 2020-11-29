When Turkey changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections it confirmed what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — that the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. In an about-face President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government this week resumed reporting all positive coronavirus tests — not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms — pushing the number of daily cases to above 30000. TURKEY IS NOW AMONG THE WORST HIT COUNTRIES With the new data the country jumped from being one of the least affected