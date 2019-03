Tuberculosis (TB) is a deadly contagious disease that was the reason behind 1.6 million deaths across the world back in 2017. In the same year, WHO reported that about one fourth of the world population was living the TB bacteria. With the World Tuberculosis Day around the corner (24th March 2019), The Lancet Commission has done a survey published in The Lancet Global Health journal which states that if India can provide subsidy for tests and aid the patients tackling TB, it can prevent 28 per cent tuberculosis-induced deaths in the next 30 years. The study authors have also mentioned that a TB-free world is possible by 2045, if the policies and financial aids are used in the priority-based areas such as enhancing researches to identify new treatments, diagnosis, and ways to prevent this life-threatening disease. Apart from significant investments, accountability is the key to make sure that targets are met.

Last year, an inaugural United Nations High Level Meeting on TB was hosted where ambitious goals were set for the treatment of 40 million patients and prevention of 30 million possible cases of this infectious disease from 2018 to 2022. The current Lancet report has also rolled out recommendations for countries where TB prevalence is high. It comes with a financial analysis, intervention modalities to tackle treatment challenges like drug-resistant TB, private health care treatment options, and HIV co-infection.

This recent report includes notable comments from the former UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon and the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, Jagat Prakash Nadda. “To reach the unreached, a major challenge for tuberculosis care in India, as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, I have given my utmost attention to address the quality of tuberculosis care in the private surveillance, private provider engagement, the quality of tuberculosis services, and programme management,” writes Nadda in the report.

Ban Ki-moon, on the other hand, emphasises on the importance of publicly financed health services for the universal health (UHC) coverage of TB. “I agree with the Lancet Commission authors that ‘achieving UHC is crucial to sustain an end to tuberculosis’. But I would go further and argue that how these countries reach UHC is perhaps more important. Specifically, to ensure rapid universal coverage of essential tuberculosis services, it is vital that all people are entitled to a comprehensive package of publicly financed health services that is free at the point of delivery. This approach has been the key to scaling up health coverage and reducing tuberculosis incidence in Europe, Australasia, South America, and much of southeast Asia and it will be the best strategy for south Asia and sub-Saharan Africa too, where the tuberculosis burden is concentrated,” he writes in the same report.

Also, the case of a TB-survivor and journalist, Nandita Venkatesan, has been referred to in this report. It is pertinent to mention here that Nandita is also the co-author of this report.

To treat a deadly disease like TB, the countries carrying an alarming number cases need to make sure that high-level diagnostic test and treatments are accessible to every person who has active TB. It has been observed that tuberculosis patients who belong to a poor economic background are the ones unable to access or afford the treatment and the diagnostic tools available to them are generally slow in terms of detecting the TB bacteria. This impacts the effect of treatment negatively.

As per the estimates of WHO, over 35 per cent of the TB cases are either not diagnosed or left untreated worldwide. The report authors recommend universal access to drug susceptibility testing, a test to identify if a person has drug-resistant TB or not. This will help in providing suitable treatment for every patient suffering from TB, even the second-line treatment which is used for patients with drug-resistant TB.

Additionally, The Lancet report mentions that boosting interventions such as drug susceptibility testing and second-line treatment by 90 and 85 per cent respectively, can curb the TB-induced deaths by 73 per cent and reduce the occurrence of new TB cases by 43 per cent from 2018 to 2045 in Moldova, a country which hosts significantly high numbers of drug-resistant TB cases among others across the world.

In countries with high prevalence of TB, patients need participation and support from private healthcare providers along with public sector players to diagnose and treat the condition. The report mentions that India registers around 32 billion losses linked to TB-related deaths every year. However, if the country decides to offer subsidised tests and lend a hand to the patients with their treatment, it would cost 290 million dollars annually which is significantly less as compared to the losses associated with mortality rate associated with TB every year.

In a bid to reduce the mortality rate of this disease, it is imperative to identify people who are more susceptible to develop TB. HIV patients, people who live with a person diagnosed with the bacteria, migrants, and even the healthcare professionals are more at risk of developing this disease. In such cases, preventing TB and treating latent TB (a condition where the TB bacteria are asleep inside your body and don’t make you ill) also becomes important to prevent the bacteria from spreading.

Patients who are diagnosed positive for HIV virus, have a weaker immune system and their risk of catching any infection (such as TB bacteria) surges significantly. Hence, they are more vulnerable to TB disease. The report says that in Kenya, another country with high burden of TB, the mortality rate can be reduced by 17 per cent (resulting in saving lives of about 3 million people) by offering TB prevention to 90 per cent of the patients suffering from this life-threatening disease. The expenses for this policy will cost around 66 million dollars from 2018 to 2045 which is significantly lower than the cost of not executing this measure (2.7 billion dollars annually).

The Lancet report cites that while it is important to provide affordable and high-end treatment to the high-risk countries, offering global health coverage could be the key to identify the rest of TB cases around the world.