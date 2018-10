Today, in the world of health and nutrition diabetes is one of the most pressings concerns. According to the WHO, the global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled since 1980. In 2014, 422 million adults were living with diabetes whereas, in 1980, 108 million were suffering from the disease. Diabetes is a condition which happens due to fluctuating blood sugar levels. Patients with diabetes need to be extra careful with their diet. According to experts, having sugary foods, trans-fats and aerated beverages could increase your blood sugar levels. Diabetic patients should include foods that are rich fibre. Fibre keeps your blood sugar levels in check as it takes longer to break down and digest.

However, there are many herbs, foods and spices that could help manage diabetes naturally. One such herb is ginseng and it is a herb that has been an important part of Chinese medicine for a long time. Koreans use it in various medicinal or delicious concoctions. For over centuries now, ginseng wine and tea have been a mainstay in Korean households and gatherings. According to the NDTV report, the wonder herb is slowly emerging to be a global favourite too. In India, in any reputed supermarket or mart, you can find ginseng powder or root easily.

According to the book ‘Prescription For Herbal Healing’ by Phyllis A. Balch, ginseng tea can reduce insulin requirements and prolong the effects of injected insulin. According to various studies, Korean red ginseng may help improve insulin sensitivity, which could help type-2 diabetics to manage their diabetes efficiently. In type-2 diabetes, your body tissues stop responding to insulin produced by the pancreas. This increases the glucose levels and leads to abnormal metabolising of sugar. Diabetes could also lead to kidney failure, obesity and heart complications if left untreated. However, it is always advisable to consult a certified expert before drinking this tea.

How To Prepare Ginseng Tea?

Step 1: Cut pieces of fresh ginseng root and make about 6-7 slices. Make sure they are thinly sliced.

Step 2: Pour 4 cups of hot water in the pot and steep for 10 minutes.

Step 3: You can also add some ginger shavings to it

Step 4: After you have steeped it for 10 minutes.

Strain the tea and pour into glasses.

Step 5: Consume hot.