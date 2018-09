A most common chronic (long-lasting) joint condition which can be fatal is called as osteoarthritis. Cartilage degeneration results in osteoarthritis and it is not systemic or an autoimmune disease. Ageing, heredity, and injury from trauma or disease can lead to osteoarthritis. It is mainly seen in older people although, people of any age may suffer from it.

You may exhibit symptoms like joint stiffness, joint pain, swollen joints and so on if you are suffering from osteoarthritis. It can cause pain in your hands, legs, knees, hip and spine. But, if you want to manage the osteoarthritis symptoms at home then do opt for these tricks which will help you to stay healthy.