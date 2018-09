When the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue you may suffer from Lupus. The immune system makes proteins called antibodies in order to protect and fight viruses and bacteria. The immune system is unable to differentiate between antigens (a substance capable of inducing a specific immune response) and healthy tissue because of lupus. Owing to which the immune system directs the antibodies against the healthy tissue. Your skin, joints, brain, lungs, kidneys, blood vessels and other internal organs can get affected by it.

You may exhibit symptoms like inflammation, swelling, and damage to joints, skin, kidneys, blood, lungs and so on. More than men women can suffer from it. Some patients may succumb to the disease while some of them will be able to lead a normal life again. Some causes of lupus are chronic infections, stress and certain medications.

So, if you are one of them who are suffering from lupus just hurry up and consult your expert today. Educate yourself about the disease as it will help you to understand the disease better and lead a healthy life. Apart from that just try these home remedies which can help you to manage the fatal disease.