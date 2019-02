Indigestion, also known as dyspepsia or an upset stomach, is a general term which is used to describe discomfort in your upper abdomen. Indigestion includes abdominal pain and a feeling of fullness soon after you start eating. You may experience symptoms like early fullness during a meal, a burning sensation in the upper abdomen, upper abdominal bloating, nausea, and many more. Digestive troubles can linger, may keep you up at night and disrupt your sleep as well, by making you feel restless. But, you shouldn’t worry anymore as we have a solution for you!

Yoga has a cure for almost everything. Yoga only helps stretch your muscles, but can also detoxify your body and may get things moving again. You will be able to massage your abdominal muscles and this causes food to move efficiently along your digestive tract. Not only this, but you will also be able to regulate your bowel movement and deal with constipation. Your blood circulation to the digestive organs also increases, and thus you will be able to ease your digestion. Here, we list out two yoga poses, which can enhance your digestion. Try this yoga poses now, and you can thank us later!

You can opt for Vajrasana

It is also known as Adamantine Pose. This can be the most beneficial yoga pose after dinner. Reportedly, any movement which helps in stretching your upper body and abdomen and relaxes your breathing is a good posture after dinner.

This is how you can do it: You should sit by folding your both legs and then placing them on your hips. Then, keep your palm on the knees. Your spine should be straight and you should try and take deep breaths and concentrate on them. You must stay in the same position for at least 8-10 minutes.

You can opt for Gomukhasana

Gomukhasana or cow face pose can help in stretching your spine and also your stomach muscles, which can help ease your digestion process. You will feel good after doing it.

This is how you can do it: You should fold your left leg and then place your ankle near to the left hip. Later, you must place your right leg on the left leg in a way that both your knees touch each other. Then you must take both your hands at the back such that the right-hand holds the left hand. See to it that your spine is straight and then try to take deep breaths. Repeat the same process, after you change your position. So, what are you waiting for? get going now! You will surely feel better!