Scientists across the world are racing against time trying to find a cure for COVID-19. Besides researching for a vaccine and a cure, they are also trying to figure out if any existing drugs will work its magic against the new strain of coronavirus that is behind this deadly pandemic. Many trials for prospective cures have already started at different parts of the world. But as yet, they have not been successful in finding a cure.

COVID-19 has spread across the world at an alarming rate in a very short span of time. Countries and organisations are trying their best to contain the spread of the disease and reduce fatality rate. But this disease seems to be defying all efforts till now. Now experts are increasingly faced with a unique problem. They have to also prevent the spread of half-truths, misinformation and unscientific remedies. This is proving very difficult in the era of social media and instantaneous communication.

Faced with a health crisis, many leaders and professionals as well as laymen are coming up with some weird and downright dangerous 'remedies' for this contagion. This is a dangerous trend because if people do try out these so-called remedies, they will be putting themselves at grave risk. Some of these remedies may also be fatal.

Here, let us see what these are and why you must not try them out at any cost.

Trump’s disinfectant cure

This is the latest and the most outlandish remedy suggested by US president Donald Trump. Since disinfectants can kill viruses on surfaces, he wonders why it can’t be injected into people. His logic is that it may be able to kill viruses in the human body too. But disinfectants contain toxic ingredients that can cause a fatal reaction. In fact, following Trump’s controversial remark, the makers of Lysol and Dettol, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, have issued a statement saying that “under no circumstance” should its disinfectant products be administered into the human body, through injection, ingestion or any other route.

The hype over hydroxychloroquine

Earlier, President Trump had fiercely advocated the use the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19. This came at a time when scientists were trying to figure out if this drug can help prevent complications and death in patients suffering from COVID-19. This led to many people, including doctors, taking the medication as a preventive measure. But many suffered a fatal outcome. Now experts say that the risks of this drug are too many and the benefits too few. If used on patients with chronic health conditions including liver, heart and kidney disease, it may lead to sure death. This medicine is only to be used under strict medical guideline and under medical supervision. Moreover, it cannot be given to all patients.

A dangerous trend

Many people around the world, including gullible people in the US, may take President Trump at his word. Casually offering remedies that are downright dangerous can lead to more fatalities no when the world is already grappling the COVID-19 pandemic. Following backlash over his ‘disinfectant’ cure, Trump has said that he meant it in a sarcastic way. But many may take him at his word and try this cure themselves.