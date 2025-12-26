Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen Dies At Age 72

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen was undergoing treatment in a southern city hospital after suffering a massive cerebral stroke before his demise.

Tripura Assembly speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Bengaluru, and this was confirmed by officials in Agartala. He was 72 and was undergoing treatment in the Southern city where he had suffered a cerebral stroke that caused a lot of trouble. Not only this, but his death is a huge loss and grief in the political world.

According to reports, his health started declining due to a stroke, and he moved to Bengaluru for advanced treatment. Even he had to go through a lot, and he shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment. His last rites will be performed with full state honours. Even though a lot of medical efforts were put to save him, but he was not able to survive.

Veteran Leader Remembered For Legislative Contributions

Biswa Bandhu Sen is a senior political leader in the state, and he was the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly when he died. He also served as the elected member of parliament of the Dharmanagar Assembly of North Tripura. Sen was a respected politician across party lines due to his cool temper and keen grasp of the working of the legislature.

He leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter. Leaders on both ends of the political spectrum paid their condolences recalling him as a committed public servant and a strong voice in the politics of Tripura.

PM Modi, CM Manik Saha Head Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid condolences to Sen and he offered his tribute to his contributions in the state. The Prime Minister in a message published in X, expressed his dismay at the loss of the Tripura Assembly Speaker and remembered Sen throughout his work in developing Tripura and how he had pursued his different social interests. He presented his regrets to the family, followers and adherents of Sen.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also showed shock and sorrow with the loss. The Chief Minister posted via Facebook that he found the death of Sen an irreparable loss to both the state and the party. He told me that he had expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, those who had followed Sen in this hard period.

Biswa Bandhu Sen's contributions are a very important chapter in the political history of Tripura. It will be remembered that he served the state very well through his commitment to serving the people in the state and in enhancing the democratic institutions.