Triple Winter Epidemic In France: 3 People Died Due To Infection

Triple Winter Epidemic In France claims the lives of 2 children and one adult after they were hospitalized.

In the span of two weeks, France has reported 8 children being hospitalized after they contracted an invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infection. Reports say that among 8 children 2 of them passed away. These children did not have any identified risk factors when they were hospitalized. Aside from that three adults were also hospitalized among whom one of them also passed away.

Experts has been warning of a triple threat of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this winter. According to reports, the Minister of Health of France Fran ois Braun stated, "Our health system is particularly under strain at the moment, with SAMUs having a 30% to 40% increase in the number of call." And as of now France is struggling with the outbreak of Covid-19, bronchiolitis and influenza at the same time.

Report From WHO

Winter is the ideal time when these diseases spread very fast. It is especially the season when respiratory diseases become very common among people. The World Health Organization recently received a report that stated five Member states in the European nation were reporting a rise in invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) disease and in some cases also scarlet fever. An increase in iGAS-related deaths has also been reported in some of these countries. Children under 10 years of age represent the most affected age group.

Tips To Stay Safe

How can people stay amidst the triple epidemic as well as the looming threat of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Make sure you quarantine if you suspect an infection.

Infection prevention and control activities are crucial to stop the outbreak and key components include: infection prevention and control; vaccination; and water, sanitation and hygiene interventions.

Follow protocols

Maintain hygiene

Maintain your immunity

Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult as it is so, make sure you do not get overwhelmed by the news channels reports. It is good to keep yourself informed but constant negative information can upset people. Limit watching the news every day.