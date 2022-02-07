Triple-Vaccinated People 93% Less Likely To Die From COVID-19 Than Unvaccinated

Double-dose vaccination also reduced the risk of death by 81 per cent, according to a report by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A growing body of evidence indicates that booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus. A report by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) also suggested that people who have received triple doses of COVID-19 vaccines are 93 per cent less likely to die from the virus, compared to those who are unvaccinated.

The report is based on the study of 70,000 COVID deaths in England between July and December 2021. For fully boosted people, the death rate was 23.6 per 100,000, compared to the 356.5 per 100,000 rates in the unvaccinated population during the period. Double-dose vaccination also reduced the risk of death by 81 per cent during the same period, reported the Daily Mail.

However, the ONS report noted that the official figures do not cover the full Omicron wave, which may influence the findings.

Omicron is said to be milder than previous strains, but it largely evades immunity from past infection or two-dose vaccination. Some experts have warned that Omicron's immune escape potential against vaccine and waning immunity would result in more deaths if people did not get their boosters on time.

Boosters provide high levels of protection against Omicron

Earlier, a report by the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) also stated that a third vaccine dose provides provide 90 per cent protection against severe disease from Omicron in adults aged 65 and above.

With just two vaccine doses, the protection against severe disease drops to around 70 per cent after 3 months and to 50 per cent after 6 months. However, protection against hospitalisation among older adults remains at about 90 per cent around 3 months after they received the booster shot, the agency.

Even with three doses, protection against mild symptomatic infection drops to around 30 per cent by about 3 months, the agency added.

About 80 per cent of those eligible people (over 37.4 million) in the UK have reportedly received their Covid booster.

