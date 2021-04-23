India continues to witness a spike in the daily COVID-19 cases leaving the whole country in a state of complete chaos and panic. According to the updated reports India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country's tally to 16263695 while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark. Amid this huge surge scientists have confirmed that a new COVID-19 variant with high infectivity and immune escape mutation has been detected in parts of West Bengal Maharashtra and Delhi. Reports suggest that the 'triple mutant variant’ is reportedly more infectious and lethal than the previous strains of