India continues to witness a spike in the daily COVID-19 cases, leaving the whole country in a state of complete chaos and panic. According to the updated reports, India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country’s tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark. Amid this huge surge, scientists have confirmed that a new COVID-19 variant with high infectivity and immune escape mutation has been detected in parts of West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Delhi. Also Read - Big Tragedy May Happen In Delhi Due To Oxygen Shortage In Hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal At PM's COVID meet

Reports suggest that the ‘triple mutant variant’ is reportedly more infectious and lethal than the previous strains of coronavirus. “There is no evidence of whether the present vaccines are capable of fighting this strain, but the presence of E484K mutation in it is a cause for concern,” experts quoted as saying. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Kejriwal Raises Oxygen Crisis At PM-CM Meeting Live On TV

E484K has been found in variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil, which scientists say is of particular concern as it helps the virus slip past the body’s immune defenses. B.1.168 also carries the D614G mutation in the spike protein and has earlier been linked to increased infectivity. Also Read - COVID-19 Positive Children: Homecare Guidelines For Your Child To Prevent Serious Illness And Transmission

What Is The ‘Triple Mutant COVID Variant’ — Everything To Know

As the name of the COVID variant suggests, the triple mutant variant is formed when three mutations of a virus combine to form a new variant. According to the experts, in the present Bengal’s triple mutant variant, the three mutations are: Deletion of H146 and Y145 & Mutation in E484K and D614G in spike protein.

The lineage was first isolated in India on October 25, 2020, and most recently on March 29. “The new lineage is a combination of mutations that impart the properties of immune escape as well as more infectivity at individual mutation levels,” said virologist Upasana Ray, from Kolkata’s CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology.

“This lineage is a combination of multiple mutations — deletions of amino acid tyrosine and histidine at positions 145 and 146 of the spike protein, mutation E484K that has been reported earlier to be contributing towards escape from immune response and D614G which was linked to increased infectivity,” she explained.

Explaining the new strain of COVID-19, Vinod Scaria, a researcher at the New Delhi-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), in a Twitter thread said the earliest sequence of this variant was isolated on October 25 last year in samples collected from a patient in West Bengal.

<embed>

How Fast Is The New COVID-19 Mutant Spreading?

According to the experts, the ‘Bengal’s COVID-19 Strain’ capable of escaping a person’s immune surveillance, and thus the spread of this variant can be worrisome. “The proportions of B.1.618 have been growing significantly in the recent months in the state of West Bengal, India. And along with B.1.617 forms a major lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in the state of West Bengal,” Scaria said in the Twitter thread.

“There are many unknowns for this lineage at this moment including its capability to cause reinfections as well as vaccine breakthrough infections. Additional experimental data is also required to assess the efficacy of vaccines against this variant,” he said.

At the moment, Scaria stressed, there is no conclusive evidence that the lineage is behind the epidemic in West Bengal. More focused epidemiological investigations will address these questions, he said. “Although many samples from West Bengal belong to the lineage B.1.618, to connect this lineage with the rise in the cases of infections in West Bengal, more detailed sampling and investigation is required,” Ray added.

Can Current COVID-19 Vaccines Fight The ‘Triple Mutant Variant’?

Experts have raised major concerns regarding the efficacy of the current vaccines in handling the ‘triple mutant variant’ which has been detected in Bengal. According to the experts, the vaccines may not be effective against the new variant since it has a major mutation, called E484K, that helps it to evade the immune system. This means there is a huge possibility that the new variant can possibly compromise vaccine efficacy.

The experts have also stated that the new variant transmits in a very similar way to the previous strains. “What is important to understand from the public health perspective is that the new mutants, as well as the old circulating strains, get transmitted by the same route of transmission,” said Samiran Panda, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

How To Stay Safe?

As discussed, the current variant is no different and can infect a person irrespective of any age or gender. How can one stay safe then? Experts say, time-tested proven prevention strategies should be strictly adhered to such as correct and consistent use of face masks, maintaining hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing, and avoidance of mass gatherings should be adhered to.

According to Panda, the transmission of these mutants will also be interrupted efficiently if these prevention measures are followed appropriately by 80 per cent or more of the people in the community.

West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 6,88,956, the health department said. The death toll also rose to 10,710 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported.

(With inputs from Agencies)