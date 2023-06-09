Treatment Of Brain Aneurysm: Indian Doctors Perform Lifesaving Intervention Within 3 Mins

Brain aneurysms often go unnoticed until they rupture, leading to life threatening internal bleeding.

A team of Indian doctors performed a flow diverter stenting to treat a ruptured brain aneurysm in just two and a half minutes. Usually, such interventions take about an hour.

A team of doctors from Bengaluru, India has surprised the medical world by performing a challenging operation within three minutes to treat a 47-year-old patient suffering from a brain aneurysm. They were able to successfully place an advanced stent in the blood vessel of the patient's brain in under 3 minutes. Claimed to be the world's fastest deployment of the life-saving device, the feat was achieved by doctors from Narayana Health (NH) of Neuroscience, Bengaluru.

The doctors used a relatively advanced type of flow diverter stent to treat the life-threatening aneurysm (blood-filled balloon-like bulge) that had been developed in an artery that supplies blood to the brain.

Understand brain aneurysms

Brain aneurysms are critical medical conditions characterized by a bulge or ballooning in the brain's arteries. According to the experts, the danger lies in the fact that brain aneurysms often go unnoticed until they rupture, leading to life threatening internal bleeding.

Treatment of an aneurysm focuses on disrupting the blood flow into it which allows it to gradually shrink in size. Multiple treatment options for brain aneurysm are available such as brain surgery (as in aneurysm clipping) and endovascular.

Brain aneurysm complications

In this case, the patient was detected with multiple intracranial aneurysms, and one had burst leading to life-threatening internal bleeding within the brain, according to NH doctors.

The NH team led by senior neuro-interventionist Dr Vikram Huded performed flow diverter stenting to treat the ruptured aneurysm. Such advanced interventions usually take about an hour to complete, but they did it in just two and a half minutes.

It is now claimed to be the fastest recorded deployment of this particular device in the world, and the company behind the device has also acknowledged the feat.

Dr. Vikram informed that it is also the first time this advanced type of flow-diverter device is used in India.

He explained, "Flow diverter stenting technique encourages the blood flowing through the artery to stay within it. It is placed across the origin of the aneurysm and obstructs the blood from entering the bulging aneurysm. As the blood flow into it reduces over time, the aneurysm will gradually shrinks in size."

