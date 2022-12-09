live

Treat Patients First, Admission Procedures Can Wait: Mamata Banerjee Pulls Up State Hospitals

The chief minister was reportedly visiting the PG hospital to inaugurate new health services at the hospital

While acknowledging the efforts of junior doctors and night staff, she also asked senior doctors to initiate taking rotations at night.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who also serves as the state health minister expressed her displeasure over the emergency services being provided at the SSKM hospital. The chief minister observed that too much time is being on the admission procedures and patients thereby fail to receive the immediate healthcare for which they might have arrived at the trauma centre in the first place.

The chief minister was reportedly visiting the PG hospital to inaugurate new health services like a paediatric health centre and sports medicine centre. The state head then observed how patient care was being compromised at the expense of formalities.

To make her point, the CM cited an example of a heavily pregnant woman in labour who might visit an emergency unit and has to wait up to 6 hours to get the immediate healthcare she deserves. CM expressed her concern over the large time taken (5 to 6 hours) for all the file work to get completed in hospitals and this could put the patient's health in serious crisis.

Making her observation, Banerjee narrated how she saw three patients lying in the trauma centre where two of them had their wounds not properly bandaged. The chief minister also recalled her experience of taking an injection at the hospital. She said that the syringe wasn't properly used by the healthcare providers and her hand had turned black after she took the injection.

Banerjee also asked the healthcare providers at the government hospitals to be more generous to the people who arrive as these patients are usually those who cannot afford expensive treatment. She also asked the doctors to not unnecessarily refer the patients to other hospitals. While acknowledging the efforts of junior doctors and night staff, she also asked senior doctors to initiate taking rotations at night.

