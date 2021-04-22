• 7-day home quarantine mandatory for the people coming to Assam by flights and trains even if the result of their COVID test is negative.

The COVID-19 health crisis is spiralling out of control in many places across India. There is an acute shortage of ICU and ventilator beds as well as life-saving oxygen. Many hospitals are on the verge of collapse. As the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases mounted, the northeastern states of India, including Assam, further tightened measures to check the spread of the deadly virus, officials said on Wednesday.

Assam

Here is what you need to know if you are travelling to Assam. The government has made some changes in its SOP, issued by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Samir Kumar Sinha.

7-day home quarantine mandatory for the people coming to Assam by flights and trains even if the result of their COVID-19 test is negative.

Government officials, those travelling for medical reasons, and people with bereavement cases shall be exempted from 7-day quarantine.

Market places, super markets, shops in malls and weekly markets to close by 6 p.m.

Take away and home delivery of restaurant food and essential items allowed after 6 p.m.

Tripura

Here is what you need to know if you are travelling to Tripura.

Night curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation area from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Thursday onwards.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating or hall capacity should be allowed for any social, cultural, entertainment or political gathering with a ceiling of 100 persons while in open spaces, higher numbers may be allowed based on the size of the ground with a ceiling of 200 persons.

All educational institutions – primary to university level – would remain closed for an indefinite period.

However, the ongoing examinations would continue as scheduled.

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday reviewed the Covid situation in all districts through video conferencing with the Deputy Commissioners and health officials. He said that the situation in the state is serious with cases rising everyday but taking appropriate measures now can prevent the situation from getting out of control in the days to come. Here’s is what you need to know.

No lockdown.

Effort is to minimise economic restrictions but a balance between economy and health safety must be maintained.

Focus of the government will be on aggressive vaccination in the next 10 days.

The night curfew in East Khasi Hills District, in which capital Shillong falls, has been extended for another week until April 25.

Entry of tourists from other states banned.

Nagaland

The Nagaland government has ordered closures of educational institutions. Nagaland Governor R. N. Ravi has also requested church leaders to influence people to follow coronavirus protocols. In view of the severity of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, Ravi on Wednesday held a sensitisation-cum-consultation meeting with various party leaders.

Mizoram

Night curfew and various other restrictions continue to be in effect in Mizoram capital Aizawl and other parts of the mountainous state.

Manipur

In Manipur, the state government has imposed night curfew in the entire state from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh has made testing compulsory for all people entering the state.

(With inputs from IANS)