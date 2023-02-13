Travelling To India From China, South Korea? Check The New COVID Rules

International travellers who are planning to visit India, please be aware of the new rule. The new rule will kick in from February 13.

Are you planning to travel to India anytime soon? Make sure to check the new COVID guidelines that will be in place at the International airports. Starting today, travelers coming to India from 6 countries will no longer have to produce a pre-departure Covid test report on arrival. This list of countries includes -- China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. The rules will come into force from today.

The decision to scrap the earlier placed order at the international airports to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus comes against the backdrop of the steady decrease of the daily cases in the country. As per the Union Health Minister, the country has registered 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,118). The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

CHECK THE COMPLETE DETAILS BELOW

Taking cognizance of the improving COVID situation in the country, the Centre has also scrapped the mandate to upload the 'Air Suvidha' form for such passengers. Check the other rules that will be in place from today onwards at all the International airports in India.

The fresh travel guidelines will come into effect from 11 AM on Feb 13. The current guidelines are only for passengers who are traveling from China, and five other countries mentioned in the list. Why the sudden change in the travel rules? The existing rules and regulations were revised taking note of the drop in daily COVID cases in India. They were in place at the time when the above-listed countries were witnessing a significant surge in cases, however, the same is not the case right now. COVID cases in China and the other 5 countries are also under control now. In the latest report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that there is a decline of 89% in the number of newly confirmed cases in the past 28 days has been noted globally compared to 28 days prior. The COVID-safety rules were introduced in India a month back when cases were rising exponentially in all six countries. The union health ministry has added that they will continue monitoring emerging variants and random testing for Covid-19 of 2% of all travellers arriving in India, irrespective of the source country, will remain. The random tests, halted in November, were kickstarted again from December 24 owing to the escalating Covid situation in China and neighbouring countries.