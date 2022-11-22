live

Travelling To India Anytime Soon? Check The New Airport Rules For International Passengers

The government has decided to uplift all the international rules at the airport which were in place due to COVID-19. Read on to know more.

It was during the peak of the COVID waves in India when the government introduced new airport rules for international travelers. These new rules and regulations were mainly imposed in order to bring down the exposure of the virus, or not let any new variant from entering India via foreign travelers. However, in recent times, cases of SARS-CoV-2-causing coronavirus have drastically come down. This is why the government of India has decided to relax all the norms for international arrivals.

As per the new airport guidelines, the government has scrapped the requirement of Air Suvidha for arriving international passengers, and the COVID vaccination certificate is also not mandatory. In the revised guidelines, the ministry of health and family welfare stated that in view of the declining coronavirus trajectory in India, and significant advances being made in the vaccination status of the country, both globally as well as in India. The government has decided to uplift all the international rules at the airport which were in place due to COVID-19.

