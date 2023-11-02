Air Pollution In Delhi: Smoke Engulfs National Capital, Check Your Areas AQI Levels Here

Toxic Smog Engulfs Delhi, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor': Check Delhi-NCR AQI Level Here

Delhi's air turns toxic: Check how much-polluted air you are breathing right now.

In the last 5 days, the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region has plunged to a new low, forcing authorities to take stringent actions to curb the rising health issues, primarily triggered by the air pollutants. As per the latest data, the AQI of the national capital on Thursday morning was recorded at 343, which is 'hazardous' for breathing. Taking cognizance of the situation, the authorities have banned construction works and entry of vehicles.

Speaking to the media, Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai said that the next 15-20 days will be crucial (starting from November 1). The minister also mentioned that various government departments will hold a meeting later in the day to assess the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II).

If you are residing in Delhi right now, make sure to check the AQI levels of your area before stepping out of the house. How to do that? Here is a complete list updated on Thursday morning 6 AM.

AQI Levels in Different Areas of Delhi

The following table shows the AQI levels in different areas of Delhi on November 2, 2023:

Delhi - 300 Noida - 250 Gurugram - 270 Faridabad - 280 Ghaziabad - 290

What to do to Protect Yourself from Air Pollution

The city's environment minister, Gopal Rai, has urged people to take precautions and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.

Avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. If you must go outdoors, wear a mask. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid smoking and secondhand smoke. Avoid burning wood or other biomass. Use public transportation or carpool whenever possible.

Delhi's air quality is not a new problem that the city is facing, every year just ahead of Diwali, the national capital fights toxic air conditions. However, it is important to take effective and smart steps to keep yourself safe and protect your lungs from dangerous pollutants.