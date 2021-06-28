India started its nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 in January 16 almost six months back with two vaccines – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield. So far 32 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country. In a fresh affidavit the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Saturday that 44.2 per cent of the beneficiaries above 45 years and 13 per cent of the citizens aged between 18-44 years have received the first vaccine dose. But a large number of people are still not willing to get the shot for various reasons mainly because of myths and suspicions