Delhi Imposing ₹500 Mask Fine To India Reporting 10th Case of Monkeypox: Top Health Headlines of The Day

Monkeypox spreading to COVID cases rising, here's what made to the headlines today.

The Day In A Glimpse | From Delhi reporting the 5th case of the monkeypox virus to polio silently spreading in the United States (US), take a quick look at the top headlines of the day from the healthcare sector around the world.

COVID-19 Updates: Delhi Logs Over 2k Cases In 24 Hours

Amid a sharp spike in COVID cases and positivity rate in the national capital, the Delhi government has implemented strict safety protocols to contain the spread. According to the reports, the district officials have started forming teams to strictly enforce the mask mandate and issue a fine of 500 to violators. This comes after Delhi reported over 2,000 cases of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Face Masks Mandatory In Punjab Amid COVID Surge

Amid a sudden surge in the daily COVID-19 cases in the state, the Punjab government on Saturday made face masks mandatory in public places. In an advisory, the government urged everyone to must wear masks in all educational institutions, government and private offices, indoor and outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places.

5th Monkeypox Case Confirmed In Delhi

The national capital has reported the 5th case of the monkeypox virus infection. According to the reports, a 22-year-old woman tested positive for the monkeypox virus on Friday after she was admitted for showing symptoms of monkeypox. Delhi confirmed its first monkeypox case on July 24, while the country's first-ever case was reported on July 14 in Kerala's Kollam district. Read the complete story HERE.

Antibodies From Monkeys Can Help Reduce COVID Severity

A recent study has shown that certain antibodies from monkeys can help in the development of next-generation vaccines which can offer additional protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants and other SARS-related viruses. According to the study, antibodies from rhesus macaque monkeys, are effective against many different SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as other SARS viruses like SARS-CoV-1, the highly lethal virus that caused an outbreak in 2003. Read more about the SARS-CoV-2 virus HERE.

