The importance of testing in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is undeniable. Governments all across the world have also realised this over time and taken efforts at making tests widely available. In fact, according to the statements of the Union Health Ministry, India has recently achieved the target of conducting 1 million tests per day. However, there are many myths surrounding these tests regarding what the results mean, who should and shouldn’t get them done, when and how to take go for them, so on and so forth. These misconceptions need to be busted for you to understand how the tests work, what to expect out of them and much more. Also Read - This breathalyzer test can detect COVID-19 in seconds

Myth: An antibody test tells you if you have coronavirus now

Fact: A swab test, known as RT-PCR (Reverse transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction), detects if you are infected by the novel coronavirus. An antibody test, on the other hand, tells you if your body has already developed certain antibodies against the novel coronavirus, which you might have been already exposed to. A positive result reveals that you have recovered from the virus. A negative result, on the other hand, reveals that your body is yet to produce antibodies against the infection. However, your reports might be false or misleading if the test is done immediately after recovery. Your body needs some time to build antibodies. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 29,05,823 as death toll reaches 54,849

Myth: You’re immune to COVID-19 if your antibody test is positive

Fact: A positive antibody test is the proof of the fact that you were exposed to the novel coronavirus and your immune cells have fought it out. However, it doesn’t assure that cannot be re-infected. More research is required to reach a conclusive opinion about the longevity of the immunity that antibodies provide. Quite a few cases of re-infection have been found all over the world. So, maintain all the COVID-19 safety guidelines even if your antibody tests show positive results. Also Read - Seasonal fluctuation of COVID-19 likely: Study finds that virus thrives in low humidity, dry air

Myth: Everyone should go and get tested

Fact: Not everyone with common cough and cold or a sore throat needs to be tested for COVID-19. However, consult a doctor if you experience symptoms like shortness of breath or bluish lips. Get a test done if your doctor suggests so. Though attempts are being made to make tests widely available, there is still a lot of shortage.

Myth: Kids don’t need a COVID-19 test

Fact: Evidences from across the world have shown that kids are not as vulnerable to the novel coronavirus as adults are. However, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of them catching and spreading the infection caused by this dangerously contagious virus. Your little ones aren’t able to maintain hand hygiene and social distancing as much as they need to. So, it’s essential to check if they have been exposed to the virus if you notice symptoms. In case of kids, the COVID-19 infection typically manifests through headache and rash. In rare cases, there could be blood vessel inflammation too.

Myth: Fewer tests mean fewer cases

Fact: This is a dangerous misconception that should be done away with. Fewer tests may mean more infections because undiagnosed people won’t maintain the strict guidelines COVID-19 patients need to follow to stop transmission. Inadequate testing has backfired in countries like Mexico and Brazil where deaths from this infection have increased significantly.