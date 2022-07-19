Top COVID-19 Symptoms Revealed By UK Scientists: Check If You Have Them

UK, the country which is experiencing the worst outbreak right now are noticing the top 5 symptoms of the virus. Take a look at them below and see if you also have any of them.

COVID-19, the virus that hit the world two and half years back (end of 2019) led to the death of millions of people. Triggering the worst pandemic in the history of mankind, the SARS-CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) soon became a nightmare for health officials. After leading back-to-back waves, the virus was slowly entering the endemic zone, when the global health body WHO (The World Health Organisation) cautioned people that the virus is nowhere near and may soon trigger cases in several parts of the world. In the last 2 and a half years, the virus has mutated many times, giving rise to new variants which come with new symptoms. In a recent report, the experts have warned that people in the UK, the country which is experiencing the worst outbreak right now are noticing the top 5 symptoms of the virus. Take a look at them below and see if you also have any of them.

COVID Rise In UK

In the latest report, the government has stated that the UK has seen a jump of over 4,00,000 new cases in the last few days. The two variants which are leading the current surge are the highly virulent Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. The country has also reported that there is a surge in the number of hospitalisations.

The latest report from COVID analysis app ZOE has stated that 'Sore Throat' is one of the most dominant symptoms of the virus infection at the moment. According to the report, 58 per cent of patients who tested positive for COVID have reported 'Sore Throat' as one of the primary symptoms of the infection. Apart from this, some of the other most common symptoms which were noticed among the patients in the country are:

Headache Blocked nose Persistent cough Intense night sweat

Britain is currently in the grip of the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current wave is mostly dominated by the two highly transmissible Omicron variants - BA.4 and BA.5. These two variants have extra mutations in their spike protein (added to the ones in which the Omicron variant already had). These mutations help both the sub-variants of the Omicron strain to evade through immunity produced by both prior infection and the vaccines.

